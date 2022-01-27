DEAR ABBY: I have ended a four-year romantic relationship. When times were good, they were very good. I had some of the most joyful and wonderful experiences of my life with him, my children and his family. We were planning to spend the rest of our lives together.
However, when the going got rough, he started seeing other women and, later, was hateful to one of my tween children. Even as I write that last part, I am appalled. I know in my head the relationship had to end, yet I continue to cry over the loss every day, and my sleep remains disrupted.
What's the matter with me that I'm pining over a man who turned so sour? I should feel relieved, right? How can I help myself move through this?
— TOO MANY TEARS
DEAR TEARS: I sympathize with your disappointment. We have all been there. Now wipe your nose, dry those tears and remind yourself that, had the romance continued, you might have married someone who would verbally abuse your children and cheat on you. You aren't crying over the loss of "him" as much as grieving the loss of a dream that didn't come to fruition. Stay busy and focus harder on looking ahead, and you will move through this more quickly.