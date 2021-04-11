DEAR ABBY: I recently celebrated a milestone birthday, for which my children gave a beautiful party. It was glorious. The problem is I inadvertently left two couples off the list. I'm trying to move beyond it, but it really bothers me. What can I say to them? What can I say to myself in dealing with this omission? Thank you for your insight.
-- Feeling like a dummy
DEAR FEELING: Be honest and say, "I don't know what happened. I must have had a brain glitch. If I have caused hurt feelings, I apologize. Please forgive me." (You aren't the first person this has happened to, and you won't be the last, so forgive yourself.)