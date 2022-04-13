Woman regrets child she gave up for adoption

DEAR ABBY: I was a birth mom 45 years ago. My mother forced me to give up my child at birth. Not one person supported my wish to keep my child. My heart and mind screamed, "No, don't do it!" Now, the birth father says he's sorry because he's having serious health problems and thinks he could be dying. I have forgiven everyone involved, over and over. But I've lived with depression, PTSD, etc., all these years and I cry about it still. The older I get, the more loss I feel.
I found my adult child 15 years ago. It started out OK and went downhill from there. My heart aches so much to have a connection with this child of mine. I'm shutting down inside while still waiting. I'm too tired to keep going on. My dreams are gone. My hopes are shattered. I'm ready to curl up and die. What can I do?
— DESTROYED IN WASHINGTON
DEAR DESTROYED: I am sorry for your overwhelming pain. What you need to do — and quickly, before you shut down further — is summon the strength to seek help from a licensed mental health professional.
Forty-five years ago, attitudes about out-of-wedlock births were far different than they are today. Neither you nor the father of that child were equipped to properly care for the baby. Because you have forgiven everyone else over and over, it is time to find a way to forgive yourself and put a stop to your endless grieving.