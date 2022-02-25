Woman regrets committing a sin with her brother-in-law

DEAR ABBY: I committed a sin with my husband's brother many years ago that I have regretted ever since. I have confessed to God, but I need to tell someone. (I know you cannot absolve my mistake.)
My husband was not very affectionate, but we went on to have a family and many good years together. I guess I don't feel I deserved all those blessings. How can I get rid of this feeling of guilt for what I did?
— EVIL LADY IN THE SOUTH
DEAR LADY: Because you won't allow me to absolve you from the "one sin you committed many years ago," please discuss it with a religious adviser. If you are afraid to do that with your own priest, pastor, rabbi, etc., make an appointment to talk with one in a different community. While you may be racked with guilt, believe me, nothing you confess is something they haven't heard before. I hope it helps you to stop flogging yourself.