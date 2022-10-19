Woman reluctant to rekindle relationship with recovering addict ex-husband

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband and I met in 2006, had a beautiful daughter in 2007, married in 2010 and divorced in 2013. He was honest with me about being a recovering addict (drugs and alcohol) when we met. Our first few years together were great. However, he fell off the wagon after the wedding and started using drugs and drinking again. It quickly spiraled out of control, and I refused to raise our young daughter in that environment.
He continued in his addictions for seven years after our divorce. He became clean and sober again in 2019, has rekindled his strained relationship with our daughter and is attempting to rekindle ours as well. We are currently co-parenting and call each other friends, but he wants more.
I have forgiven him for the past hurt and betrayals, but I can't forget the pain. I can't help but be afraid that if I let him back into my life romantically, history will repeat itself. Should I let go of the past and give him another chance, or continue to co-parent and keep him in the friend zone?
— FORGIVEN BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
DEAR FORGIVEN: I suggest you attend some meetings of Nar-Anon (nar-anon.org), an organization founded to help friends and family affected by someone else's addiction. If you do, it will give you added insight. Addicts in recovery have been known to fall off the wagon, as you well know. My question for you is, are you strong enough to go through it again should the need arise? No one else can answer that question for you.