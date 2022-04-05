Woman should dump two-timing boyfriend

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend of four years refuses to come clean to me about his infidelity and cheating. I've given him countless chances to come forward, but he always denies it. I caught him with a girl who has been following us around the whole time we've been together.
Abby, I have done everything I could to get him to own up, but he doesn't! What should I have done or what can I do so my life can move forward and I won't have to worry about what he's doing? I'm heartbroken and he doesn't care.
— TWO-TIMED IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR TWO-TIMED: As you stated, you have been deeply hurt by your boyfriend's dishonesty, and he "doesn't care" about your feelings. He is who he is, and he isn't going to change. Obviously, one woman isn't enough for him. You have now wasted four precious years of your life — time you will never get back — on a cheater who lies consistently. Isn't that enough? Do what you should have done years ago and MOVE ON.