Woman sick of being presumed a lesbian by strangers

DEAR ABBY: I'm a woman who is all for greater acceptance of LGBTQ people, but I wish strangers wouldn't assume an intimate relationship exists when it doesn't. On more than one occasion, I have been with a woman friend, and the nurse or proprietor has said something that implies we are "partners." We're not! We're just friends assisting each other or having a meal together. It's embarrassing to be identified as something we're not. There's also no comeback to correct the misidentification that wouldn't make the situation worse. My plea is that everyone be treated courteously, without making assumptions. What do you think, Abby?
— STRAIGHT, BUT NOT NARROW
DEAR STRAIGHT: I agree with your sentiments. It is presumptuous to assume that because two people of the same sex are socializing that they're a couple. However, there is an effective response to correct someone who assumes you and your friend are a gay couple. All you have to do is smile and say three magic words, preferably in unison: "We're just friends." Consider it an opportunity to educate.