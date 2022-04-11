Woman sick of boyfriend's continued relationship with his ex

DEAR ABBY: I have been with a divorced man for almost two years now. He has told me several times he will always be there for his ex-wife regardless of what she may need. He often reminisces about his life and is constantly telling me about places he has been and things he has done which include her.
I have talked to him about how it makes me feel, and his answer is, "That's life." He says he is who he is and will never change. He swears he is no longer in love with his ex-wife. I wish I could believe it. What should I do?
— OTHER WOMAN IN OREGON
DEAR OTHER WOMAN: Understand that you are involved with a man who loves reliving his past, regardless of how it affects you. What a bore he must be. Since you asked, I'm suggesting you find someone who prefers looking forward rather than looking backward and who is more stimulating company. This person is too dismissive of your feelings for my taste.