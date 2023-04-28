<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Woman sick of friend who puts her down

DEAR ABBY: I became "friends" with a woman recently who constantly feels the need to put me down. She criticizes my house decor, my hair, my makeup, etc. WHO DOES THIS? I like to build other women up. I no longer feel good being around her, but she's part of my larger circle. Please tell me how to handle this.

— HURT AND ANGRY IN THE NORTHEAST

DEAR HURT AND ANGRY: In my experience, people who can't resist the urge to "improve" those around them with "helpful" criticism are insecure and trying to make themselves feel superior. The next time it happens, tell her that when you think you need her opinion, you will ASK for it. Then, to the extent you can, avoid her.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

