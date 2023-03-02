<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Woman sick of waiting for partner to propose

DEAR ABBY: My daughter pledged not to have children until her mate proposed and they were married. Now, past the age of 30, she worries her biological clock will run out. Her mate says he's ready for children, but still hasn't popped the question, although they talk of marriage. It has been 10 years. What's a girl to do?

— BAFFLED MAMA IN OHIO

DEAR BAFFLED MAMA: As you and your daughter should have realized, talk of marriage can go on for decades and beyond. If her mate wanted to be married, the two of them would be. In this case, a 30-something "girl" who wants to be a mother after marriage should pop the question HERSELF. And if his answer is no, she should move on so she can find a willing husband.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

