Woman struggles to become a mother, even after 14 rounds of fertility drugs

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been trying to have a child for nine years with no success. We have been through 14 rounds of fertility drugs, only two of which were successful, but neither one produced a child. My husband wants me to stop treatments because he doesn't like what the medications do to me, and I have agreed to stop because I think my body is just too tired. But, Abby, all of me wants to be a mother. Must I give up, or should I keep trying even though it might lead to further heartbreak?
— MATERNAL IN WASHINGTON
DEAR MATERNAL: Listen to your body. It may be time to consider other options than fertility drugs. These include fostering, adoption or hiring a surrogate to help. These are subjects to pursue, first with your husband, then your physician and possibly an attorney who specializes in adoption law. And don't forget, it isn't unheard of for some women who adopt to later become pregnant without medical intervention. I wish you luck on whichever path you choose.