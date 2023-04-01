<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Woman taken aback after boyfriend she dumped 40 years ago says he wants her back

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 69-year-old divorced female. I dated a guy 40 years ago for about three years. I broke up with him because he wanted to be with me 24/7. I'm classic rock; he's totally country. Music is important to me. (I play piano.)

He was a great guy who was always there for me. We enjoyed a lot of vacations together. When we broke up, he said he wouldn't call me. Three years later he called to tell me he was getting married, and asked me what had caused our breakup. I told him to give his fiancee some space.

Now he's divorced and messaging me. He says he wants me back, he has never stopped loving me and is more in love with me now than ever. I haven't responded. What should I do?

— TORN UP IN MICHIGAN

DEAR TORN UP: How do you feel about him? If you think with the passage of time you could be happy with him, agree to see him. If not, tell him you felt smothered by him when the two of you dated, and you have no interest in resuscitating a dead romance.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

