DEAR ABBY

Woman thinks her daughter-in-law could clean more around the house

DEAR ABBY: My daughter-in-law is a terrible housekeeper. I watch my grandchildren three days a week and am expected to drop them off at her house after I pick up the oldest (age 5) from school. It is troubling for me to see how dirty the house is, so I end up secretly cleaning. What's the best way to address this with her? I could offer to help her with the housework a few hours a week.

— TIDY IN TENNESSEE

DEAR TIDY: The best way to address this would be the direct approach. Ask your daughter-in-law if she has noticed that you have been helping to clean her house. If the answer is no, explain that you would be glad to continue helping out and you have a few hours a week to work WITH her, if she's willing. You are a kind and considerate mother-in-law, and I hope she is appreciative.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

