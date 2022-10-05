Woman tired of being misgendered in public

DEAR ABBY: I am a 60-year-old female. Over the past 10 years, people have increasingly been calling me "Sir" in public. I hate it. I go to the salon to get my hair and brows done and wear feminine attire and shoes. I usually carry a purse, but not always. I have an athletic build, and I do wear T-shirts often (I taught physical education for 30 years). My response is, "My name is 'Susan."'
Do you have any other suggestions? It's making me crazy. This has been going on too long. Today when it happened, I had been ready to make a purchase, but instead walked out of a furniture store because I was so offended. Their loss.
— ALL WOMAN IN THE SOUTH
DEAR ALL WOMAN: You are handling these comments as adeptly as possible. The person who addresses you as the wrong gender should be rightly embarrassed when you respond that your name is Susan. Leaving a store rather than making an expensive purchase was also the right thing to do. You should not have to change your appearance if you don't wish to. You know who you are. Try handling the comments with humor and see if that works better.