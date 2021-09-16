DEAR ABBY: I live on the opposite coast from my family. During the pandemic, my youngest brother and his wife bought a new, very large house. He told me they had plenty of room and, the next time we come for a visit, they want us to stay with them. Well, that visit will be in November, but no invitation to stay has been extended. Should I remind my brother about his invitation, or should we just book a hotel? My gut instinct is to book the hotel, but my brother is very sensitive to how the family treats him, and I don't want to hurt his feelings. What should I do?
— Big Sis in California
DEAR BIG SIS: Ask your brother if his offer still stands, since it has been some time since he extended his "generous invitation." Listen carefully to his reaction. If you sense that he may have forgotten or the situation has changed because of COVID, tell him it would not be a problem for you to book accommodations at a hotel if it's more convenient. Doing this should not cause hurt feelings.