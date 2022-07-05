<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Woman uncomfortable with boyfriend Snapchatting coworker

DEAR ABBY: My fiancé and I recently moved to a new area because his job was relocated. He was really excited to start this new adventure, and I was happy to come along. We've been together for 10 years (high school sweethearts), and we got engaged just before we moved.

I noticed he had been Snapchatting with someone. When I asked him about it, he refused to tell me who, but said I shouldn't be concerned. Eventually, he did tell me. It's a female co-worker. I don't know much about her other than she is recently divorced. I'm happy she's out of a bad situation, but I don't understand why she's Snapchatting my fiancé. I also don't understand why he hid it from me until I made a big deal out of it.

There are other details about her — which I'm not sure are 100 percent true — that could change my point of view about this, but since I don't know her, they are hard for me to believe. Should I be concerned, or is my anxiety taking over? I'll be addressing this with him again, but I'm not going to blow up in his face about it.

— DOUBTING IN SOUTH DAKOTA

DEAR DOUBTING: I'm glad you're not going to blow up because all it would do is make your fiancé defensive. You do, however, need to have a discussion with him about this co-worker. If you feel he hasn't been completely honest about her or her circumstances, and he has become secretive, recognize it as a huge red flag and proceed from there. Do not get married before this is resolved.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

