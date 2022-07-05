Woman uncomfortable with boyfriend Snapchatting coworker

DEAR ABBY: My fiancé and I recently moved to a new area because his job was relocated. He was really excited to start this new adventure, and I was happy to come along. We've been together for 10 years (high school sweethearts), and we got engaged just before we moved.
I noticed he had been Snapchatting with someone. When I asked him about it, he refused to tell me who, but said I shouldn't be concerned. Eventually, he did tell me. It's a female co-worker. I don't know much about her other than she is recently divorced. I'm happy she's out of a bad situation, but I don't understand why she's Snapchatting my fiancé. I also don't understand why he hid it from me until I made a big deal out of it.
There are other details about her — which I'm not sure are 100 percent true — that could change my point of view about this, but since I don't know her, they are hard for me to believe. Should I be concerned, or is my anxiety taking over? I'll be addressing this with him again, but I'm not going to blow up in his face about it.
— DOUBTING IN SOUTH DAKOTA
DEAR DOUBTING: I'm glad you're not going to blow up because all it would do is make your fiancé defensive. You do, however, need to have a discussion with him about this co-worker. If you feel he hasn't been completely honest about her or her circumstances, and he has become secretive, recognize it as a huge red flag and proceed from there. Do not get married before this is resolved.