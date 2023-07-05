Woman uninterested in dating worries her refusal would come off rude

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 65-year-old female who has been divorced 15 years. I have no interest in dating. During the last couple of years, I have focused on my health, concentrating on diet and exercise, and I have lost 50 pounds.
Before I lost the weight, men seldom noticed me, which was fine with me. Lately, men have been looking at me, smiling and even flirting. Although this is a confidence booster, I don't want to lead anyone on.
I know it may seem weird, but I'm afraid if someone asks me out, my facial expression and response might not be cordial. I don't want to insult anyone. I believe if I memorize one or two polite, tactful responses I'll be ready for the moment. Can you suggest how to politely turn down a man who shows interest in me?
— STILL NOT INTERESTED IN IOWA
DEAR STILL NOT INTERESTED: Did your divorce leave you so disillusioned that you're not even interested in a platonic male friendship? Although I think you will prevent yourself from having some rewarding relationships, a polite way to convey that you're not interested would be: "Thank you for the compliment, but I'm off the market."