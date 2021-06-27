DEAR ABBY: I have three children, ages 10, 8 and 5. I live about 45 minutes from my sisters and my parents, so we spend holidays and more together. My younger sister is pregnant and wants to name the baby "Bradley" because she and her husband can't agree on any other name. When she asked my opinion, I was taken aback because my 5-year-old's name is "Bradford." At first I said it would be OK. But after a few days of thought, I asked her to please not use Bradley as a first name because my son (and hers) may want to use "Brad" in school or sports at some point, and it would be confusing. This has caused a family rift, as everyone thinks I'm being unfair.
At this point, it's not about the name. It's more about her deciding to ignore my wishes. Are there baby-naming rules of etiquette to follow? I will, of course, love the child regardless, and I love my sister. We are close. However, I'm surprised they can't come up with any other name, knowing that it bothers me. Help!
— Name game in Illinois
DEAR NAME GAME: For whatever reason, your sister and her husband seem unable to find another name. Accept it and move on. Because of the five-plus year age difference between the boys, there shouldn't be a problem with "confusion" because by the time her son is ready for kindergarten, your son will be so much further along in grammar school. He will also be out of high school by the time his cousin enters. Rather than fume over something you can't control, let it go.