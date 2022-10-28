Woman upset husband keeps texting the wife of late friend

DEAR ABBY: This woman keeps texting my husband. Her husband died last year, and she has been staying in contact with my husband. I know he initiates the messaging most of the time. He also deletes her messages.
Our husbands grew up together but kept in touch only twice a year. They would call each other on their birthdays. Now this woman and my husband text every day, and you know what that is all about. She's lonely, and he thinks he needs to "console" her.
Well, Abby, I don't like it! I can't stop it. If I say anything, he gets defensive. To me, that's a sign of guilt, and his deleting the messages is another sign of guilt. He has to have his ego stroked. He's a classic narcissist, and it's his way or the highway. I'm desperate for answers. Please help.
— ANGRY IN THE EAST
DEAR ANGRY: The widow keeps texting your husband because he is encouraging it. I agree with you that the conversations have gone beyond "condolences," or he wouldn't delete the messages. In a situation like this it's important you take steps to protect your investment in your marriage.
Gather all of the financial information you can and have a private chat with a lawyer about what your rights are as a wife in the state in which you live. Once you have done that, confront your narcissistic spouse and tell him you feel what's going on is a threat to your marriage.
Tell him you want it stopped immediately, and the two of you must get marriage counseling either with your religious adviser or a licensed marriage and family therapist. Perhaps once he realizes there could be a stiff price to pay for his "condolences," he may see the light.