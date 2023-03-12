Woman wants her nephew to address her as "Aunt"

DEAR ABBY: I love being an aunt, but my teenage nephew calls me by my first name. More than once I have asked him to call me Aunt, but then I get corrected by other relatives who say what a silly tradition it is. Recently, I told my nephew if he's too old to call me Aunt, then I'm certainly too old to send gifts. Am I wrong?
— AUNT IN WISCONSIN
DEAR AUNT: I understand your feelings. You are entitled to be called whatever you wish, and "other relatives," including your nephew, should respect your wishes. However, if you quit giving gifts to your nephew for your stated reason, you can be sure he will be calling you something, but it won't be "Aunt."