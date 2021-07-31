DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 22 years but I have a strong affection for my male best friend, "Ryder." He's extremely easy on the eyes, so much so that even strangers comment on how handsome he is. Sometimes we nap together and take turns being the big spoon. Occasionally, he will put his tongue in my ear, and I think it's cute. My husband is OK with it and shows no signs of jealousy. I'm pretty sure my feelings are reciprocated because when Ryder looks at me with those big brown eyes, it's as though he is shooting love daggers my way, and he winks at me often.
Next week my husband and I are having eye exams. Would it be too much to ask him to get colored contacts to match our German shepherd?
— Diana in California
DEAR DIANA: That's a doggone good question. Since your husband hasn't objected to the spooning and the licking, I'm sure he would fur-give you.