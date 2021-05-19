DEAR ABBY: I am 35, and my boyfriend is 31. We met at work and moved in together. It has been five years now and still no proposal. I thought we were on the same page, but he just purchased a brand-new muscle car and is only concerned about that, buying new sneakers (he has a sneaker obsession) and making more money. I currently share a rental lease with him and am considering going my separate way in three months, mainly because he is complacent and our relationship has become stagnant. It is going nowhere. Please help.
-- Hoped for more in Pennsylvania
DEAR HOPED FOR MORE: Getting to know someone takes time. Be glad you have realized this man isn't husband material before you wasted more time waiting for him to mature. Hang in there until the lease is up, then move resolutely on, parting I hope, as "friends."