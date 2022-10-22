Woman wants relationship with mother, but only if mother seeks mental health help

DEAR ABBY: Is there a sensitive and appropriate way to suggest to my mother that she would benefit from therapy? Our family has suffered from generational abuse. After years of therapy, I've been able to stop that cycle, and my children have grown up in a loving, non-abusive household. However, my mother holds on to unhealthy behaviors. She can be quite mean to family, and it makes me not want to be around her. My kids aren't close to her because I limit their exposure to her.
I'd love to have a healthy relationship with my mother, but I know it isn't possible until she gets some help. Is there a way to tell her I think she'd be happier and healthier and we'd have a better relationship if she went to therapy? Or must I just accept that this is my mother and leave it be?
— HELPED IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR HELPED: Tell your mother you would like to have a closer relationship with her, but something is holding you back. Rather than say SHE could benefit from therapy, suggest that if the two of you could get some family therapy together, it might be helpful. Explain that talking with someone was enormously helpful for you and your family. If you approach the subject obliquely rather than head-on, she might be willing — IF she's interested in a closer relationship with you. If she's unwilling or defensive, you will have to accept the status quo.