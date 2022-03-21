Woman wants to celebrate pregnancy, but afraid news will hurt cousin after loss

DEAR ABBY: I am pregnant with my second child. My first child is a girl and so is the baby I am expecting. A few months ago, my husband's cousin gave birth to a girl. The baby had a heart defect that unfortunately could not be repaired. She died four days after birth. My heart was broken for not only this baby girl but also her parents. I cannot fathom what it would be like to lose my child.
While I have shared my good news with close family, I have not shared it on social media out of respect for my husband's cousin. I'm torn because this is a happy time in my life and I would love to share my news, but I worry it would be insensitive. I have confided my concerns to a few friends. They are divided about how I should proceed, so I am hoping you can offer guidance.
— FEELING HER LOSS IN NEW YORK
DEAR FEELING HER LOSS: Sooner or later, your husband's cousin and her husband are going to learn about your pregnancy, if they don't already know. The kind thing to do would be to let them hear about it directly from you rather than via a post on social media. After you have spoken with them, you can then share the happy news of the impending arrival for all of your friends to see.