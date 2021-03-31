DEAR ABBY: How can I explain that I'd like to try traveling solo (or worse, with someone else) to my overly sensitive sister-in-law? We have known each other for many years. I am divorced, and she's widowed. We have been on a handful of trips together in recent years, and after every one of them, I said to myself, "Never again!" She can be extremely annoying.
She talks all the time and complains nonstop. Her feelings are easily hurt, and she's the least self-aware person I know. I have traveled with friends without any issues. I asked a couple of them about this, but got no answers. She already asked (last year/pre-pandemic), "Where will we go next?" Help!
-- Bothered beyond belief
DEAR B.B.B.: Do not raise the subject of travel with her. Make plans with someone with whom you would like to enjoy the experience and, when your SIL asks, respond honestly. Tell her -- as gently as you can -- that it's not going to happen because the last times you traveled together she complained nonstop and spoiled the trip for you. If she has amnesia, give her chapter and verse. Will she like hearing it? No. Will it solve your problem? Absolutely -- if you can summon the courage to set yourself free.