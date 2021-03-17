DEAR ABBY: I had weight-loss surgery six months ago. I haven't had the dramatic transformation that some people experience. I've only lost about 50 pounds.
My problem is, friends who know I had the operation keep asking me how much weight I lost. I think it's a rude question and none of their business. I understand people are curious, especially since they haven't seen me in person because of COVID restrictions. How do I answer without saying, "None of your business"?
-- Losing in New Jersey
DEAR LOSING: Your friends may just be curious and want to congratulate you on a big loss, and 50 pounds is one. That said, you do not have to answer every question that is asked. All you need to say is, "I'll let you guess once you see me again." If they ask for a hint, stick to your guns and change the subject. Then consider this: They may be gauging the success of your surgery for themselves.