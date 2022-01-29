DEAR ABBY: A female relative wants to have a child. She is 30. However, her significant other of six years hasn't proposed. She feels her biological clock is ticking — loudly. What would you suggest family advise her to do?
I feel that a woman who wants a child should have one if she can afford to, regardless of whether or not she's married. But I understand her preferring to be married first. Time is running out on the likelihood of developing a new relationship this late in the process. What's a girl to do?
— WONDERING IN OHIO
DEAR WONDERING: The "girl" should ask her boyfriend of six years if he wants to be married to her. If the answer is yes, AND he wants to be a father, her problem will be solved. However, if the answer is no — and she can afford it — she should proceed on her path to motherhood without him. Someone may come into her life later who would love to be a husband and a dad. And, if not, she will have fulfilled her biological imperative.