DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my best friend since I was 15. I am now 50. I have never had an orgasm. I want to experience one so badly that I am willing to cheat. We have talked about our sex life, and how it has not been satisfying for me. Please tell me what I can do.
-- Missing it in Indiana
DEAR MISSING: Before looking for sexual fulfillment outside your marriage, you and your husband should ask your doctor for a referral to a sex therapist. You both married very young, and he may never have learned how to please a woman. This does not mean he isn't capable of learning. Frankly, because you have never experienced an orgasm, you may need some coaching or some "pointers."