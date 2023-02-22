Woman wonders how to respond to questions about husband's job

DEAR ABBY: My husband is 59. He is on long-term disability because he has been suffering from a major depression for more than a year. He has asked me not to tell our acquaintances or my co-workers about his health issues. My question is, how should I respond when people ask me what my husband does? I don't like to say he's retired because that is not the case.
— QUESTIONED IN QUEBEC, CANADA
DEAR QUESTIONED: If you are asked, tell the questioners that your husband is SEMI-retired. It's the truth, and no one knows how long it will be until he is again fully employed.