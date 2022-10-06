Woman wonders if it's time to ditch her sister

DEAR ABBY: My sister "Elaine" and I live in different states. Until last year, we were communicating by phone and text. She and her family were set to visit me, but all of a sudden Elaine stopped responding to my texts and phone calls. I finally texted her asking if she was still planning to visit. She texted me back four words: "No. We're not coming," and we haven't communicated since.
This isn't the first time my sister has cut me off. Usually, after a few months of silence, she will call me and act like nothing happened, offering no apology or explanation. This hadn't happened in years, so I thought Elaine had finally grown out of it. I don't know why she's mad at me. I could speculate, but I resent playing this game. Having a relationship with her feels like walking through a minefield. I never know what I might say that will set her off.
I have considered writing her a letter telling her how hurtful her behavior is, but then I feel like it might enable her. I'm also afraid I'll say more that she will take offense to. Should I write her or just write her off?
— ENOUGH ALREADY IN FLORIDA
DEAR ENOUGH: I think you should do both. Your sister Elaine is a pain in the posterior. Write and tell her how childish and rude her silent treatment has been and that you have had your fill of it. THEN write her off.