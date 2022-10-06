<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Woman wonders if it's time to ditch her sister

DEAR ABBY: My sister "Elaine" and I live in different states. Until last year, we were communicating by phone and text. She and her family were set to visit me, but all of a sudden Elaine stopped responding to my texts and phone calls. I finally texted her asking if she was still planning to visit. She texted me back four words: "No. We're not coming," and we haven't communicated since.

This isn't the first time my sister has cut me off. Usually, after a few months of silence, she will call me and act like nothing happened, offering no apology or explanation. This hadn't happened in years, so I thought Elaine had finally grown out of it. I don't know why she's mad at me. I could speculate, but I resent playing this game. Having a relationship with her feels like walking through a minefield. I never know what I might say that will set her off.

I have considered writing her a letter telling her how hurtful her behavior is, but then I feel like it might enable her. I'm also afraid I'll say more that she will take offense to. Should I write her or just write her off?

— ENOUGH ALREADY IN FLORIDA

DEAR ENOUGH: I think you should do both. Your sister Elaine is a pain in the posterior. Write and tell her how childish and rude her silent treatment has been and that you have had your fill of it. THEN write her off.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

