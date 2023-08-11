DEAR ABBY: I am a divorcee with two kids in college. I work as an aide. My boyfriend, a mechanic, has an auto shop. He charges me every time I take in my car (which is 14 years old) to be fixed or have an oil change. Friends at work are telling me he shouldn't charge me. I am confused. What do you think?
— HAS TO PAY IN NEW YORK
DEAR HAS TO PAY: I'm glad you asked. When you take your car in for an oil change or repairs, you should reimburse your boyfriend for the oil and the parts. Because of your close personal relationship, a loving boyfriend might choose to give you a break on the labor, but that's up to him — and it's up to you whether he remains your boyfriend!