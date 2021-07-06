DEAR ABBY: My mother passed away from dementia in January 2020. When she was diagnosed in 2016, I started keeping all her appointments and anything else important in a journal. During those four years, my life was so involved with hers that writing daily became an outlet for my feelings. I have 11 small journals I still read occasionally, and it would be a shame to throw them away. Please tell me what to do with them.
— Remembering in Texas
DEAR REMEMBERING: The course of your dear mother's illness must have been painful. The intimate thoughts and feelings you kept in those journals might be of some value to your children, if you have any. Because the writings are of such a personal nature, offer the journals to them. If they refuse, you might also contact the Alzheimer's Association and ask what others do with these kinds of sensitive documents.