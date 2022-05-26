Woman worries about disconnect from future wife

DEAR ABBY: I am a woman who is engaged to a wonderful woman who has a busy life. We met online 18 months ago and felt an instant connection. She has two grown children, a 16-year-old son, two grandchildren and one on the way. We live five hours apart and see each other every three weeks.
My concern is that we talk only once or twice during the week and maybe text once a day. It is not enough for me. I have expressed how I feel, but I think she's just too busy. She plans on moving in with me once we are married. I recently purchased a brand-new home. Because she is so involved in her family's lives, I can't see her leaving them to live with me. What should I do?
— NERVOUS IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR NERVOUS: You and your fiancée need to have a serious, in-depth conversation about how this will work. It is important you two clarify how she plans to divide her time between you and her family because, right now, you are getting the short end of the stick. Will the 16-year-old live with you? Because you aren't getting what you need from this relationship despite the fact that you have explained what your needs are, it may be time to rethink this romance.