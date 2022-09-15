Woman's boyfriend won't hold her hand

DEAR ABBY: At what age do you stop holding hands when going for walks? I say never, but my boyfriend thinks we're too old to be holding hands because it's a teenager thing. I'm 61 and he is 60. I have just started dating again, and I love the feeling of holding his hand. I never had that during my two marriages.
I am white, and he is Black. He says it's just something Black folks don't do. I'm not sure about that because I have seen a lot of couples of many ages and races holding hands. How do I get him to understand that holding hands gives me comfort and a good feeling?
— AFFECTIONATE IN NEW YORK
DEAR AFFECTIONATE: If you have told your boyfriend you need this and he responds by making excuses and ignoring you, then face it — he isn't receptive. Is he also unwilling to hold hands in private? Holding hands is not uncommon in Black culture. Many African American couples of every age hold hands and enjoy doing it. From where I sit, your boyfriend is either not affectionate or is reluctant to display affection in public because you're an interracial couple and he is concerned about unwanted attention.