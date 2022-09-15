<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Woman's boyfriend won't hold her hand

DEAR ABBY: At what age do you stop holding hands when going for walks? I say never, but my boyfriend thinks we're too old to be holding hands because it's a teenager thing. I'm 61 and he is 60. I have just started dating again, and I love the feeling of holding his hand. I never had that during my two marriages.

I am white, and he is Black. He says it's just something Black folks don't do. I'm not sure about that because I have seen a lot of couples of many ages and races holding hands. How do I get him to understand that holding hands gives me comfort and a good feeling?

— AFFECTIONATE IN NEW YORK

DEAR AFFECTIONATE: If you have told your boyfriend you need this and he responds by making excuses and ignoring you, then face it — he isn't receptive. Is he also unwilling to hold hands in private? Holding hands is not uncommon in Black culture. Many African American couples of every age hold hands and enjoy doing it. From where I sit, your boyfriend is either not affectionate or is reluctant to display affection in public because you're an interracial couple and he is concerned about unwanted attention.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

