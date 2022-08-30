Woman's diagnosis leaves friend shaken up

DEAR ABBY: I have a close friend who was diagnosed with skin cancer. She had surgery a few days ago, and she will know within the next two weeks if it is gone. I am devastated. I don't know what to do, to say or how to act.
I check in several times a day with her to ask what I can do. We usually talk about everything, but now she's talking about death and dying. My heart is broken and I tear up when I think about it. I'd like to tell her what I'm feeling and how much I think of her but I don't know how.
— LOST IN THE EAST
DEAR LOST: If you feel you can't get out what you need to communicate to your friend without breaking down, put it in a letter to her. Take your time writing it, and when you're done, put it aside for a day or two, and then reread it before sending or giving it to her. It couldn't do any harm to let her know how much you love and value her, the things you most admire about her and how important she IS (NOT WAS) in your life. If she lives decades more, which I sincerely hope, that love letter will be a treasured keepsake.