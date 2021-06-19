Dear Abby
DEAR ABBY: When six of us women got together for lunch, one gal brought copies of her mother's newly published book of poetry. The book was $20. After describing the book and her mother, she offered one to each of us to purchase! We're not poor, but I thought she showed poor taste by pushing this book on us. We all bought one because we felt obligated. What's your opinion about what she did? What would have been a tactful way to refuse?

— Dumbstruck

DEAR DUMBSTRUCK: You could have thanked the woman for offering the book, told her you are sure it was "wonderful" and refused by saying, "But I'm just not into poetry!"

