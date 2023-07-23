<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Worker doesn't want to have to give retirement speech at work

DEAR ABBY: I'm a shareholder in a small firm. The other shareholders do not like me. It's not due to performance or personality issues. It's because they are a cliquey bunch and I don't live in their city. I will be retiring soon. The tradition is to have a retirement dinner complete with speeches. Any speeches from them would be phony. As for me, a speech about the positives of being with the firm would be very, very short. I would prefer not to have a retirement dinner. What should I do?

— SHAREHOLDER IN THE SOUTH

DEAR SHAREHOLDER: Tell the other shareholders (nicely) that you know when a shareholder leaves the firm there's traditionally a farewell dinner, but you'd prefer not to have one and simply plan to leave at the end of your final day of employment. Period.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

