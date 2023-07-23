Worker doesn't want to have to give retirement speech at work

DEAR ABBY: I'm a shareholder in a small firm. The other shareholders do not like me. It's not due to performance or personality issues. It's because they are a cliquey bunch and I don't live in their city. I will be retiring soon. The tradition is to have a retirement dinner complete with speeches. Any speeches from them would be phony. As for me, a speech about the positives of being with the firm would be very, very short. I would prefer not to have a retirement dinner. What should I do?
— SHAREHOLDER IN THE SOUTH
DEAR SHAREHOLDER: Tell the other shareholders (nicely) that you know when a shareholder leaves the firm there's traditionally a farewell dinner, but you'd prefer not to have one and simply plan to leave at the end of your final day of employment. Period.