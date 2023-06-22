Worker unsure how to address condolences after an absence

DEAR ABBY: A few months after I returned to work from maternity leave, a co-worker mentioned that our boss's father had died while I was away. How should I handle this? My boss hasn't said anything about it. I'd feel weird expressing my sympathies verbally six months later. Should I just leave a card on his desk?
To further complicate matters, my boss's younger brother has started working at the company. Would I get him a card too? I have only known him a couple of months, as compared to my boss of almost 10 years.
— UNSURE IN GEORGIA
DEAR UNSURE: Whether it's with a card or a simple note, it would be thoughtful to tell your boss you were informed by a co-worker that his father had passed away during your maternity leave, and you would like to express your sympathy. You could send a card addressed to his home without it being disruptive at the business.
As to what to do about expressing your sympathy to his brother — in light of the fact that you have known him only a short time, offer condolences verbally if the opportunity presents itself.