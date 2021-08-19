DEAR ABBY: Why, in social situations, do women with long hair feel the need to constantly change their hairstyle from an updo to letting it fall to their shoulders and vice versa? This lets hair — and dander — fly around, and it's especially offensive at the dinner table. It's like bringing in a collie and having it shake all over three or four times. We have noticed this especially in middle-aged women. Does anyone else find this offensive? My neighbor thinks they are trying to draw attention to themselves.
— Hairy Situation in Washington
DEAR HAIRY SITUATION: This is a habit I have observed among women of every age. Switching from an updo to down and vice versa could also be temperature-related. (Could the middle-aged women be menopausal?) It may also be a nervous habit. But in most cases, I agree with your neighbor. It screams, "Look at me!"