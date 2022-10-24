Young family intends to stay with infirm grandmother for the holidays

DEAR ABBY: My late brother's only child and her husband and 2-year-old baby want to come from the West Coast to the Midwest for 11 days during Thanksgiving. They would have to stay with my 87-year-old mother, who uses a walker and was recently in the hospital and rehab facility after surgery. I would like them to wait until spring when she's feeling stronger. The baby will be less needy by then and crying less often.
I don't want them to think we don't want them to visit, but it's entirely too much for my mom. I don't have room for them to stay with me, and they can't afford a hotel. I don't want to hurt my niece's feelings, but this visit would set Mom back. Her routine is important to her. When they visited less than a year ago, they stayed a week and it wore her out. Now she's even less physically able to host. Help me, please.
— NIXING IT IN OHIO
DEAR NIXING IT: Talk to your mother about this and explain your concerns. The decision about whether the visit will be too much for her should be hers. If she's reluctant to discourage the visit from her grandchild at this time, offer to deliver the message for her. However, unless you are the person who usually directs traffic in your family (there is always someone), the message should come from her.