I was in our yard this week, helping my daughters build a snow fairy to guard the fort they’d been working on over the weekend. It was nearly 5 p.m. and I noticed how the sun lingered at the treetops, splashing warmth on to our yard. Inside, I found an email from Farm Girl Seedlings, announcing pre-orders for plants will be available soon. Starting to feel like spring, I texted a friend. She sent back a photo from her dog walk, piles of snow and a frozen lake. Spring, she responded.
OK, fine, I may be slightly overeager for warmer days and blooming trees and dinner outside again — maybe even in the vicinity of friends?! Which is why I’m dedicating this month’s space to books that, if they can’t get us outside and into the yard any quicker, can at least help us to prepare.
First up: "The Hidden Life of Trees," by forester Peter Wohlleben and Tim Flannery. One of my coping mechanisms as the world began to shut down last year was going into our woods and pulling invasive vines from the trees — I’ll show you, nature. So when I saw this book at Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, N.Y., I snatched it up as a Christmas gift for my husband. Neither of us were surprised when I stole it and read it first.
In it, the author considers the question: are trees social beings? The answer is a resounding yes. With a mix of scientific research and observations gleaned from 20 years with the forestry commission in Germany, Wohlleben reveals the forest as a sentient, purposeful network, in which individual trees live in a dynamic relationship with each other, communicating much like a human family: nursing the sick by sharing nutrients, feeding vulnerable saplings, and warning each other of danger through a subterranean network of fungi he calls the “Wood Wide Web.” His storytelling is beautiful and easy, as if you’re on a walk with a trusted grandfather, and the book has made me ever more eager to return to the woods, watching the trees come alive again.
Last spring was my first attempt at gardening and it went … poorly. I’m determined to do better this year and after a ton of research on gardening books, I have a favorite: "Floret Farm’s Cut Flower Garden," by Erin Benzakein. She owns a flower farm in Washington State and is known as one of the nation’s leading flower farmers, specializing in both growing and designing seasonal arrangements. The book won the American Horticultural Society Book Award and is equal parts inspiration and instruction.
In it, she provides step-by-step guidance on creating a dense cut-flower garden, including spacing requirements, watering techniques, and extending the life of cut flowers. But with its gorgeous photos and projects for every season, the book will be equally useful to those with even a passing interesting in planting flowers. [Tip: you can sign up for a free winter mini-course in planting flowers from seeds at Floret Farm’s website, www.floretflowers.com.]
Perhaps the thing I’m craving most about spring is the chance to cook for people other than my family, which brings me to two cookbook recommendations, starting with Alison Roman’s "Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over." Roman, who up until recently was a columnist for The New York Times, is a bit of an Internet darling and the book is largely marketed to millennials with scant cooking experience. But don’t let that scare you away. The recipes are designed to be both simple to execute and yet festive — like the Lemony Turmeric Tea Cake I feel fine slipping into my children’s lunchbox.
Second is "The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained in More Than 100 Essential Recipes," by Nik Sharma, a James Beard-nominated author, food blogger, and molecular scientist by trade. It’s one of the more fascinating and deeply researched cookbooks I’ve come across, approaching cooking through the science of flavor and sensation. The first part of the book, which reads like a chemistry textbook, explains how our different senses — sight, sound, mouthfeel, aroma — are evoked when we eat. The recipes that follow are designed to unlock these sensations and are organized by flavor profile — bright, bitter, salty, sweet, savory, fiery, and rich. They’re delicious, interesting, and evocative of the food Sharma grew up eating in Mumbai.
And finally, for those of you who remain content with winter and are simply searching for your next read by the fire, I recommend "A Children’s Bible," by Lydia Millet, which I sped through over the course of one weekend. It’s the story of 12 largely unsupervised and oddly mature children vacationing together with their parents at a lakeside mansion. When a storm rages, the children set off on their own, venturing into an apocalyptic chaos, exploring what the New Yorker has called “the complacency of older generations in the face of apocalypse, and the righteous anger, endurance, and practicality of the young."
Or, you can join me in reading the next book on my list: "Black Buck," by Mateo Askaripour. This novel, which came out last month, hit The New York Times best-seller list the week it debuted, and I’m so excited to begin it that I’m almost hoping for another storm. Almost.
That’s it for now. Until next time, happy reading.