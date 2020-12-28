1. The best of 2019:

10 best shows on Berkshire stages in 2019 The world was with us this summer on Berkshires stages this year; perhaps too much so. With the sobering, chilling, frightening reality of a Trump administration at war with American democracy, …

This summary of 2019's best productions and accomplishments by theatermakers is always fun to write. It also is a way of reflecting on the work done by our theaters over the course of a calendar year.

2. "Norman Rockwell: Americans at Work" exhibit at Norman Rockwell Museum:

Norman Rockwell Museum exhibit celebrates the American worker STOCKBRIDGE — Norman Rockwell looked out the windows of his Stockbridge studio and saw a world of community; communities within communities — men, women; parents, grandparents, children. …

One of my rare ventures into the visual arts. This lovely exhibition surveyed America's workers across a wide spectrum in a way that only Norman Rockwell could. I loved writing this preview of an exhibition that was, to me, the art equivalent of Studs Terkel's landmark book, "Working."

3. Exit interview with Berkshire Music School director Tracy Wilson:

Tracy Wilson approaches career coda, but love of music will go on PITTSFIELD — For Berkshire Music School executive director Tracy Wilson, it's all about the music. "Music is so deeply connected to the soul," she said during a recent interview in her office at the 80-year-old institution on Wendell Avenue. "If only people could find a way to make music, it would make them feel better."

Wilson reflected on her 17 years as director of the Berkshire Music School, her life in music, her future, and the school's place in the county's cultural landscape in a thoughtful, sensitive, warm manner.. She flew under the radar but her contributions -- and through her, the school's — were meaningful. No artifice about her, which is so refreshing.

4. Take Five with Norton Owen:

Take Five with Norton Owen, Jacob's Pillow's director of preservation BECKET — When he received Dance/USA's Ernie Award in 2002, Norton Owen, Jacob's Pillow's director of preservation, joined an elite group of "unsung heroes who have led exemplary lives in …

Take Fives are among my favorite assignments. This one with Jacob's Pillow's director of preservation put one of the dance institution's important human resources front and center in a warm, personable, knowledgeable way.

5. Review of Berkshire Theatre Group's outdoor production of "Holiday Memories."

Review: Berkshire Theatre Group's 'Holiday Memories' resonates with warmth, even outside STOCKBRIDGE — Should you need a reminder of just how much has been missing in your theatergoing experience because of COVID-19, you might want…

Ten minutes into the opening night performance of "Holiday Memories" in the outdoor courtyard of BTG's Unicorn Theatre, it dawned on me "I am sitting here actually watching actors, live, in person, not virtual, performing a play." And as I wrapped my blanket closer against the chill of a late autumn evening, it felt exactly the right place to be.