PITTSFIELD — Barrington Stage Company Artistic Director Alan Paul will make his Berkshires directorial debut in February during the theatre group's 12th annual 10X10 New Play Festival, part of the 2023 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival.
The festival, featuring 10 10-minute plays, will be presented on the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center, 36 Linden St., Feb. 17 through March 5.
“I'm thrilled to make my BSC directorial debut with the 10X10 New Play Festival this winter,” Palu said in a news release. “I love new work, so I am excited to present 10 new plays that are often funny, sometimes sweet, and always surprising. I can't wait to warm up my first Berkshires winter by sharing these unique pieces with you. I look forward to seeing audiences at the theatre.”
Tickets for the festival are $35 to $45 and are available for purchase at barringtonstageco.org/10x10 or by calling the box office at 413-236-8888.
In addition to Paul, Matthew Penn, (BSC’s "Judgment Day", "Typhoid Mary"), will direct. Penn, who is returning for his seventh year, is an Emmy-nominated director, for "Law & Order," and was co-artistic director of the Berkshire Playwrights Lab in Great Barrington for 14 seasons.
The creative team includes Peggy Walsh (costume design), Marcus Kearns (scenic design), Lucas Pawelski (lighting design) and Eric Shimelonis (sound design).
Announced cast members include festival veterans Matt Neely, BSC Associate Artist Peggy Pharr Wilson and Robert Zukerman. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
2023 10X10 New Play Festival
"Real Magic"
Written by Brent Askari.
Magician Carl has a bad gig at a children’s party as well as an encounter from his past.
"If I Go First"
Written by Michael Brady.
Harry and Lizzy have lived a good life together. Lizzy is now sick and in pain, and wants to exit on her own terms. It’s time to have “the Talk”.
"All Aboard!"
Written by Michael Burgan.
While taking a train home to attend a memorial service for his father, Neal’s trip turns into a physics lesson, with some unexpected people along for the ride.
"Piece of Cake"
Written by Allie Costa.
Baking is the family business, but it's not that easy — especially when you've got big shoes to fill.
"The Haunting Package"
Written by Deirdre Girard.
Bethany is delighted with her surprise anniversary weekend — until the hotel room seems to have a mind of its own…
"Anything You Want"
Written by Arlene Jaffe.
A college kid needs to take a celebrity photo to graduate. Problem is, she’s in a blizzard in the middle of the Berkshires. The solution? The prolific man who illustrated Americana.
"Right Field of Dreams"
Written by Stephen Kaplan.
Ten-year-old Tim would much rather be watching ‘Damn Yankees’ than playing right field in his Little League game.
"A Date"
Written by Diana Metzger.
Two 20-somethings, in a post-pandemic society, attempt a face-to-face first date, with some outside assistance.
"The Moon is Full of It"
Written by Jim Moss.
The King's jester attempts to woo the King's chief scientist.
"Gimme Shelter"
Written by Robert Weibezahl.
An unconventional septuagenarian and a 20-something with an uncertain future forge an unexpected connection at a retirement village’s bus stop.