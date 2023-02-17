Norman Rockwell didn't like to be photographed. A 10X10 New Play Festival short tells the story of how a young journalism student won him over

PITTSFIELD — The third time is indeed the charm for Pittsfield-born-and-raised playwright Arlene Jaffe. Twice before — in 2016 and again in 2018 — she submitted her short play, “Anything You Want,” to Barrington Stage Company’s annual 10X10 New Play Festival. Twice before, she was rejected. This year, Jaffe’s time has come.
BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY
Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle’s theater critic.