Barrington Stage's 10X10 New Play Festival returns with in-person performances on Boyd-Quinson Stage

PITTSFIELD — The 11th annual New Play Festival, part of the 2022 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival will return to the Boyd-Quinson Stage, 30 Union St., Feb. 24 to March 13 with in-person performances.
The festival, which features 10 10-minute plays, was forced to go online during 2021.
“We’re so excited to be performing 10X10 in person this year,” said Artistic Director Julianne Boyd in a news release. "I can't wait to hear laughter in the theater again during these plays. It will be music to my ears.”
Tickets for the festival are $35 to $45 and are available for purchase at barringtonstageco.org/10x10 or by calling the box office at 413-236-8888.
The festival cast features 10X10 veterans Doug Harris (2020, 2021), Matt Neely (2012-2018, 2021), Peggy Pharr Wilson (all 11 years) and Robert Zukerman (2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021.) Additional cast members to be announced at a later date.
Directors include Boyd, Matthew Penn, (BSC’s "Judgment Day", "Typhoid Mary") who is returning for his sixth year. An Emmy-nominated director, for "Law & Order," Penn has been co-artistic director of the Berkshire Playwrights Lab for the last 14 seasons in Great Barrington and directed the Off Broadway play "Mother of the Maid" starring Glenn Close.
The festival's creative team includes Nicole Slaven (costume design), Lucas Pawelski (lighting design) and Alex Sovronsky (sound design). Renee Lutz is the production stage manager. Hannah Katz is line producer.
2022 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL
"Liars Anonymous"
By Ellen Abrams. Directed by Matthew Penn.
Max and Charlotte clean up after a Liars Anonymous meeting and regale each other with creative renditions of their lives that sound suspiciously familiar.
"Stealing A Kiss"
By Laurie Allen. Directed by Julianne Boyd.
Two elderly citizens meet at a bus stop where raindrops, turn to rain, turn to love.
"Love Me, Love My Work"
By Glenn Alterman. Directed by Julianne Boyd.
Jane is furious because she believes that Ned told Sarah that he hated her new play. Soon we discover the truth about this, and the unique relationship between Ned, Jane and Sarah.
"Escape from Faux Pas"
By Cynthia Faith Arsenault. Directed by Matthew Penn.
Newcomers to a prestigious condo community find themselves in a precarious social situation, having inadvertently opened their neighbor's Amazon delivery of — well, that's the fun part!
"An Awkward Conversation in the Shadow of Mount Moriah"
By John Bavaso. Directed by Matthew Penn.
Things are a little tense between Abraham and Isaac after the almost-sacrifice. The bond between the Old Testament's most famous father-son duo is on thin ice.
"Honestly"
By Steven Korbar. Directed by Matthew Penn.
A young man and woman end their short romantic relationship and find they can speak to each other with complete honesty for the first time.
"Misfortune"
By Mark Henry Levine. Directed by Julianne Boyd.
A couple gets some disturbing news from a fortune cookie.
"Climax"
By Chelsea Marcantel. Directed by Matthew Penn.
The violins swell, the perfect-for-each-other lovers kiss, and you just know that everyone is going to live happily ever after ... or will they? For Sam and Teddy, the long-awaited kiss proves to be the easy part.
"The Voice of the People"
By Cary Pepper. Directed by Julianne Boyd.
Who'll be HomeHaven's new mayor — the candidate with impeccable qualifications, or the one with no experience, no platform and no agenda? Sounds like a slam dunk.
"Gown"
By Robert Weibezahl. Directed by Julianne Boyd.
Lynn and Annie embark on that treasured mother-daughter rite of passage: shopping for the perfect wedding gown. But saying yes to the dress proves not so straightforward as their afternoon in the bridal shop reveals an unforeseen agenda.