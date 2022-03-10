Great Barrington Public Theater expanding season with new Solo Festival

GREAT BARRINGTON — Great Barrington Public Theater is expanding its summer season with the new "Solo Festival," a lineup of four premiere, full-length, single-actor plays.
The Solo Festival includes new works from Berkshire resident and internationally-celebrated writer Alison Larkin, Robin Gerber and actor/writers Will LeBow and James Morrison. The festival will be followed by two new ensemble plays on the mainstage: a brand-new comedy by Mark St. Germain and a new family drama.
The theater will bring its run of new plays to the Liebowitz Black Box Theater and the McConnell Theater in the Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock. Tickets will be priced between $20 and $50.
“After last season’s ringing success, we decided to widen our lens celebrating the concept of new work,” Artistic Director Jim Frangione said in a news release. “We’re very excited about these new works, all of which revolve around themes of humanity that we hope will resonate with audiences as we emerge from months of isolation.”
Executive Director Deann Simmons Halper added, "We invite every theater lover here in the Berkshires, Boston, the Hudson Valley, New York City and beyond to be with us for an especially lively summer. We’re thrilled to present new comedies and dramas with superb writers, actors and designers as we look forward to lighting up the summer on two separate stages.”
The season opens with the Solo Festival, running June 3 – July 10.
The four-show series begins with "Grief, the Musical…a Comedy," June 3 - 12, written and performed by Larkin, with music by Gary Schreiner and directed by James Warwick.
Arising from Larkin's experience with heartbreaking loss, this deeply funny love story blends stand-up comedy, songs and theater to bring audiences on a soul-healing journey through joy and the depths of sorrow to the heights of the human experience.
Gerber’s new play, "The Shot," based on the remarkable life of Katherine Graham, renowned Pulitzer Prize-winning publisher of The Washington Post runs June 16-19. "The Shot" is directed by Michelle Joyner and stars Emmy-nominated and award-winning actress Sharon Lawrence as Graham.
"Leave Your Fears Here," June 30 – July 10, is a memoir written and performed by acclaimed stage and screen actor James Morrison. The show recounts his 10-year-old son’s journey from brain cancer diagnosis through recovery. Directed by Housatonic resident Robert Egan, artistic director of the internationally renowned Ojai Playwright’s Conference, where the play was developed.
"The Bard. The Beat. The Blues," is a punchy compilation of Shakespeare monologues, Beat poetry and live music composed and performed by Will LeBow. This piece will run in rotation throughout the Solo Fest, June 8 - July 8. Frangione directs.
The McConnell Theater mainstage springs to life July 14 with "Public Speaking 101," a brand-new St. Germain comedy running through July 24. A neurotic amateur actress leads her community theater class of terrified adults to compete in their county’s First Annual Public Speaking Competition. Frangione will direct.
Award-winning playwright Andrew Bovell's East Coast premiere of "Things I Know to Be True," debuts Aug. 4. This penetrating family drama runs through Aug. 14. Judy Braha, who helmed last season's "Mr. Fullerton," directs.
Tickets will go on sale April 1.