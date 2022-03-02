Chester Theatre Company returns to Town Hall Theatre for 33rd season

CHESTER — Chester Theatre Company will stage a full complement of four productions this summer, including a world premiere commission and a "fresh restaging" of a popular hit.
Following a season away, the company, now in its 33rd season, returns home to the Town Hall Theatre. Last summer, due to the pandemic, the company staged three shows under an outdoor tent at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield.
Upcoming are productions of "Pride@Prejudice," "Birds of North America," "Pass Over" and "To the Moon and Back."
“I’m thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Town Hall Theatre with a season of plays that demonstrates exactly what makes Chester Theatre Company so special,” Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer said in a release. “From the playful theatricality of 'Pride@Prejudice,' to the finely wrought father-daughter relationship in 'Birds of North America,' to the charged and vital power of 'Pass Over,' to the world premiere of the beautiful — and surprisingly funny — 'To the Moon and Back.' Two of these plays are home-grown, and every one of the four will offer audiences the memorable theatre experience that brings them back to Chester time after time.”
Complete casting and additional production information will be announced at a later date.
Single tickets and subscriptions go on sale to the public on the website, chestertheatre.org beginning March 30. Box office sales, by phone, begin noon, April 7. The box office will be open noon to 3 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays through May 31. June and August hours to be announced via the website. The box office can be reached by calling 413-354-7771.