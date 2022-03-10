WAM Theatre returns to in-person performances with four women-centric productions

LENOX — WAM Theatre’s 2022 season is focused on putting women center stage.
Kristen van Ginhoven, producing artistic director, and Talya Kingston, associate artistic director, recently announced a season “centering on different versions of empowerment” through four groundbreaking theatrical stories and a cabaret benefit performance hosted by five-time Tony Award-winner Jayne Atkinson. The performances will take place in venues across the Berkshires, including the Berkshire Museum, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, The Mount and Shakespeare & Company.
The season includes staged readings of “The New Galileos,” “Bright Half Life,” and “Escaped Alone”; a fall mainstage production of “Cadillac Crew” and a one-night only benefit “MisCast Cabaret.”
“WAM’s 13th season puts women center stage and in control of their own lives and bodies,” Kingston said in a news release. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with arts venues from across the region and incredible Berkshire-based theater artists to present a series of dynamic and unique live performances as gathering spaces for community.
“At each event, we will witness women stepping out of a narrative that has been set for them and into their own power in unexpected ways. Written by some of our best living playwrights, the stories we will share explode with ideas but center on relationships and in doing so offer new perspectives on how to interact with each other and the world.”
The season begins with a staged reading of Amy Berryman’s “The New Galileos,” directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian. The staged reading will take place 2 p.m., May 1, at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield. This reading is being presented in partnership with the Berkshire Museum and Flying Cloud Institute’s Girls In Science Program.
“I’m thrilled to be returning to WAM, and especially to be digging into Amy Berryman’s vivid and gripping ‘The New Galileos,’” Sandberg-Zakian said in the release. “As the daughter of a molecular biologist mom, I am wildly moved and terrified by this brilliant intersection of a near-future authoritarian regime with the personal, professional, and ethical stakes that female scientists already face.”
The next Fresh Takes Play Reading, “Bright Half Life” by Tanya Barfield, will be directed by Gina Kaufmann. This play will be presented 2 p.m., June 5, in Mass MoCA’s Club B10 in celebration of Pride Month, 18 years after Massachusetts became the first state in the country to legalize gay marriage.
“I fell in love with ‘Bright Half Life’ because it is about two women who feel real to me and who I can wholly root for,” said Kaufmann. “The play asks whether love, even huge soulmate love, even love that includes family and kids, is enough to give our lives meaning.”
On July 7, join WAM for a special evening of Broadway music, hosted by Atkinson in “MisCast Cabaret.” WAM artists, accompanied by live musicians, will perform favorite songs from musical theater roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.
The final Fresh Takes Play Reading, “Escaped Alone” by feminist playwright Caryl Churchill and directed by van Ginhoven, will take place 2 p.m., Aug. 7, at The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home in Lenox.
“While written before this pandemic, ‘Escaped Alone’ provides a resonant opportunity to use humor and absurdity to look at it all,” van Ginhoven said in the release. “If we can’t laugh at all we are facing in our inner and outer worlds, then what do we have? I am excited to explore how one of our most esteemed contemporary female playwrights defies convention to explore how we navigate catastrophe.”
WAM’s fall mainstage production “Cadillac Crew” by Tori Sampson will feature MaConnia Chesser. The play will be performed at the Tina Packer Playhouse at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox in October. More information and tickets for “MisCast Cabaret” and “Cadillac Crew” will be announced in the coming months.
A live stream version of the majority of WAM’s 2022 season will be available for those who wish to partake in WAM’s offerings from the comfort of their own homes.
Single tickets to Fresh Takes play readings will go on sale March 15. Fresh Takes Play Passes, $75 for all three readings, are on sale now. For more information or tickets, call 413-247-8122 or visit WAMTheatre.com.