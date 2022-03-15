Williamstown Theatre Festival returns with shortened 2022 season featuring 3 productions

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown Theatre Festival returns to the ‘62 Center for Theatre and Dance for its 68th season with a shortened season featuring three indoor productions.
“We are thrilled to be back inside,” Interim Artistic Director Jenny Gersten said Monday during a phone interview with The Eagle.
The season, the first held indoors since 2019, will feature “Most Happy in Concert” on the Main Stage and two new productions — the comedy, “A Man of God,” and a festival commission “we are continuous” on the Nikos Stage.
The season, Gersten emphasized, will have the same artistic excellence audiences have come to expect, and, at the same time, engage with its community of artists and theater-makers in an entirely new way.
“It will feature three exciting productions with the goal of bringing joy to our audiences as well as to those who bring these shows to life,” she said.
Season ticket bundles for all three shows go on sale 10 a.m., today, March 15. Single ticket reservations start April 18. Ticket bundles can be purchased online at wtfestival.org or by calling 413-458-3253.
The season begins July 5 with the comedic thriller, “Man of God,” by Anna Ouyang Moench and directed by Maggie Burrows, the 2018 recipient of WTF’s Boris Sagal Directing Fellowship. It takes place on the Nikos Stage.
“I happened to be in a conversation with Maggie Burrows about what she was working on. She’s currently working on a production [‘Trayf’] in Los Angeles at the Geffen Playhouse, then she’s back in rehearsal for ['Man of God'] which was supposed to start in 2020, right before the shutdown,” Gersten said.
“Man of God,” will be remounted at the Geffen Playhouse from May 10 to June 19, before its run July 5 to 16 on the Nikos Stage.
“They’ll do it in Los Angeles and then come to the Berkshires and be able to do it with us,” Gersten said, noting the production will be done in collaboration with Geffen Playhouse.
She added, “When I took this job in November, I really wanted to be back in the theater, laughing with others. I wanted to be back in a room, laughing with other people. It was really important to me to find a comedy. When Maggie started telling me about Anna’s play, I had to read it. It’s really funny; really different; really dark. Anna is a very special writer.”
“Most Happy in Concert,” on the Main Stage July 13 to Aug. 7, is Tony-nominated director Daniel Fish’s reimagining of Frank Loesser’s critically adored score to the musical “The Most Happy Fella.”
“It’s a show that I’ve been talking to director Daniel Fish about for many years,” Gersten said. “We did a concert version at Bard [College] last year, for three nights only, with all the singers on stools. We had tried to do it at Bard in 2020, but it was canceled because of the shutdown.”
In “Most Happy in Concert,” Loesser’s lyrical score is performed by seven female-identifying and non-binary voices backed by 13 musicians.
“Loesser’s songs explore longing and loneliness and connection through love and community. They’ll resonate with audiences — who have gone through so much loss and loneliness — as we come out of this pandemic,” she said.
The full production will include dances choreographed by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, MacArthur Fellow and founder of Urban Bush Women.
“This summer, we’ll be able to incorporate movement in a way we haven’t been able to do before,” Gersten said.
The final production of the season, “we are continuous,” by Harrison David Rivers, on the Nikos Stage Aug. 2 - 14, was commissioned by former Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield in 2019.
“When I took my position in November, a staff member said we have this commissioned piece … I read it and it made me cry. It’s the first thing I said ‘yes’ to and I said it very early on,” Gersten said.
Rivers was a WTF artist-in-residence in 2019 when he wrote this play. Previously, his play “Where Storms are Born,” was produced at Williamstown in 2017.
‘SERIES OF ADJUSTMENTS’
The decision for a shorter season of three plays as opposed to a season featuring seven to 10 plays, Gersten said, is the direct result of a “series of adjustments” WTF is making.
WTF’s 2020 season moved to Audible when COVID-19 canceled indoor performances. In 2021, the festival returned with a series of outdoor performances.
Grievances over work conditions sparked a walkout during a rehearsal, as workers complained about mistreatment in the rush to bring a musical to audiences. Grievances included low pay or no payment (for interns and apprentices) and long work schedules without breaks.
Gersten, who served as artistic director from 2010 to 2014, and associate producer from 1996 to 2004, rejoined WTF in November on an interim basis. Gersten replaced Greenfield who resigned from her position at the end of October 2021.
In February, WTF leaders announced the Tony Award-winning regional summer theater has been taking steps to improve its human relations, including cutting back on the number of shows produced to ensure that workloads are humane and manageable. The nonprofit published a progress report, assessing its past practices and putting forward ways to remedy those actions going forward.
“Institutionally we need to address concerns about equity and about our labor force in general, Gersten said during Monday’s interview. “We’ve operated with staff and interns and apprentices in the tradition of summer stock, doing around-the-clock work with unpaid labor. We’re really trying to address this.”
In order to make those changes, to create more equity and be able to pay everyone, Gersten said the festival needs to reduce the size of its workforce, which means a reduction in the number of shows it can produce.
“Instead of a few days between one show closing and another opening, we’ll be taking more time in between shows. That means we’ll have fewer days to put on a show.”
She added, “Because it’s been three years since we’ve staged an indoor production and because we’re doing [this season] without a scene shop this year, we wanted a schedule that was something we do. We wanted to ensure that we could do it well. We didn’t want to bite off more than we can chew.”
Historically, WTF has prided itself on being able to turn over production spaces in a matter of days, if not less. In 1955, the festival’s very first year, an Eagle headline hailed the dedication of production crews: “120-hour work week doesn’t faze eager beavers who work at Williamstown Summer Theater.” The story states that crews worked around the clock for three days straight — a tradition that hadn’t changed much over the course of the festival’s nearly 70-year history.
The tradition of long hours and quick changeovers was still in place when Gersten joined the festival in 1996 as an associate producer under then Artistic Director Michael Ritchie.
“I love that that is part of our history,” she said. “I do embrace it. It made the place amazing; there was no other theater in the country that could boast 10 plays in 11 weeks at that caliber we had. But at the same time, it has to change. We’re just going to have three plays this summer and we’ll start making new traditions. It’s like turning around a big ocean liner; it’s going to take a while to turn around.”
Gersten said that while WTF will produce its 2022 season, it maintains a leased space as a future home of a scene shop — the former Price Chopper on State Road. Festival leaders will decide at a later date if a scene shop is still needed.
“It’s a decision we’ll make as part of all these assessments we’re making as we determine who we are and who we want to be going forward. Do we need a scene shop to be part of our operation? We’ll be bidding sets to other shops, she said.
LOOKING FORWARD
While the complete picture of what the WTF’s future looks like has yet to be determined, Gersten says she is happy to have the opportunity to return to the festival at a time of evolution.
“It feels really good to be back … I feel like this is a place where I grew and became my adult self. Williamstown will never not feel like home. So, in a lot of ways, it feels incredible and glorious to be back,” she said.
“I’m really energized with the challenge of what this place wants to become. We’re in a place of transition; aware of where we have been but at the same time, knowing where we have to go. We’re standing on the bridge between the land we’ve known and a new land. We can look back and see the place that we love being. Then we look forward and see a new land, that’s exciting but really scary and hard … We’re excited by the challenges that lie ahead.