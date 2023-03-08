SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The hit Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” will launch its national tour at Proctors, Oct. 8-14. This revival — in which the central character, Bobby, a bachelor, has been gender switched to a single woman named Bobbie — opens Proctors Collaborative's Key Bank Broadway Series.
The series runs through early August with eight musicals, among them “Girl From the North Country” (Dec. 5-10) written by Irish playwright Conor McPherson and featuring 20 songs by Bob Dylan; “Six’” (May 7-12), a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII in the form of a pop concert; and “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” (July 30-Aug. 4).
Meanwhile, theREP at Capital Repertory Theatre in downtown Albany begins its 2023-24 season Sept. 15 with Heidi Schreck’s “What the Constitution Jeans to Me,” a timely and thought-provoking play that breathes new life into how to think about the Constitution and imagines how it will shape the lives of future generations of Americans.
TheREP’s 2023-24 season runs through mid-August 2024. It also includes a world premiere, a musical about singer-songwriter Carole King and a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Lynn Nottage.
Proctors Collaborative's 2023-24 season was unveiled earlier this week at a circus-themed “bash” at Proctors, hosted by John Gray and Lydia Kulbida from News 10 ABC, who were joined by Proctors CEO Philip Morris, and Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, producing artistic director of theREP.
“Company” will be followed Oct. 24-29 by “Mrs. Doubtfire,” a new musical comedy based on the beloved film about an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.
In “Girl From the North Country” (Dec. 5-10), playwright Conor McPherson sets 20 songs of Bob Dylan against the background of the Depression as a group of wayward strangers find themselves together in a guesthouse somewhere in the Midwest.
Next year brings a classic back to the MainStage with “Annie” in January. Then, in May, Proctors welcomes audiences to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak with “Six.” In June, the so-called “ghost-with-the-most” is coming to Schenectady in the musical “Beetlejuice.”
The 2023-24 KeyBank Broadway Series ends July 30-Aug. 4 with “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” which traces the journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.
In addition to the shows in the KeyBank Broadway Series, Proctors will offer two subscriber exclusive add-ons with “Les Misérables” in March and a yet-to-be-announced show in November. Proctors subscribers will also be able to choose a crossover show from theREP’s 2023-24 season.
The REP’s production of “What the Constitution Means to Me” will be followed Nov. 24-Dec. 24 by “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” in which Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together for a jam session at a legendary Memphis recording studio at a special time of the year.
Both of these shows are being produced this summer by Berkshire Theatre Group in completely unrelated productions at, respectively, the Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge and The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.
In March, theREP will present the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Sweat.” Based on interviews with residents of Reading, Pa, Lynn Nottage brings her storytelling to characters and situations that have become far too recognizable in the heart of de-industrialized America.
The 2022 NEXT ACT! New Play Summit winner “Three Mothers” is making its world premiere on theREP stage April 26-May 12. On June 21, 1964, three college students, James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman, were tortured and murdered by the Ku Klux Klan in Neshoba County, Mississippi. A photo of their three mothers was taken as the women left the funeral. Ajene D. Washington’s play is the imagined moment afterward, in Carolyn Goodman’s home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, when the three women forged an unbreakable bond and commitment to the Civil Rights Movement.
Last in theREP’s season is “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” (July 12–Aug. 18). Using songs King wrote with husband, Gerry Goffin, and several other collaborators, this musical focuses on King's early life and career, especially during her partnership with Goffin.
2023-24 SEASON AT A GLANCE
Subscribers to theREP 2023-24 season will also be able to choose a crossover show from the KeyBank Subscription Series at Proctors.
Subscriptions for the 2023-24 KeyBank Broadway Series at Proctors and the 2023-24 season at theREP are now on sale. Single ticket on-sale dates have yet to be announced. Subscriptions are available through the box office at Proctors, in person, vai phone at 518-346-6204 or online at tickets.proctors.org.
KEY BANK BROADWAY SERIES
Proctors, 432 State St., Schenectady, N.Y.
Oct. 8-14: “Company.” Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Book by George Furth
Oct. 24-29: “Mrs. Doubtfire.” Music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. Based upon the 1993 film
Nov. 4-9: Surprise show
Dec. 5-10: “Girl From the North Country.” Book by Conor McPherson. Music and lyrics by Bob Dylan
Jan. 9-14, 2024: “Annie.” Music by Charles Strouse. Lyrics by Martin Charnin. Book by Thomas Meehan
March 19-24, 2024: “Les Misérables.” Music by Claude-Michel Schonberg. Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. Conceived by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg
May 7-12, 2024: “Six.” Music, book and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss
June 18–23, 2024: “Beetlejuice.” Music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Based on the 1988 film
July 30–Aug. 4, 2024: “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.” Book by Katori Hall, and Frank Ketelaar & Kees Prins
theREP
Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, N.Y.
Sept. 15–Oct. 8: “What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck. Produced in association with Berkshire Theatre Group and WAM Theatre
Nov. 24–Dec. 24: “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.” Songs of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. Music and lyrics arranged by Chuck Mead. Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux
March 8–31, 2024, 2024: “Sweat” by Lynn Nottage
April 26–May 12, 2024: “Three Mothers” by Ajene D. Washington (world premiere)
July 12–Aug. 18, 2024: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” Book by Douglas McGrath. Songs by Carole King, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weill, Gerry Goffin